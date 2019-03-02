FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1386
Э ... Eh )))) I have a nagging feeling when I see indicators or experts working and I start digging ))))
I realise that only your statements are correct... and all the others are not worthy of your attention...
Your ego's not off the charts, is it?
0755 the end of the bullfighter's happiness...
(You're looking at Doll now and laughing - fleabaggers.
I've heard that somewhere before...
Who's the Puppet?
)
I've heard that somewhere before... who's Doll?
)
it's strange to hear such a thing from someone who knows!!!! ))
you're right - the main thing is not to get hooked by the marketplace.... and Tuma wrote above, also correct by the way, how to spot the catch....
I had A*ri unavailable 2 times today for a decent amount of time, nothing has changed for them, spreads are occasionally tricky to catch large stops, and missing...
Good thing it's not real money, just a contest)))
I take it you got it right? )))
aha)))) the 7 to 1 strategy works correctly, it's been tested. it gives very good financial results and is worthy of attention. that's what i told you about in late 14, early 15... the counter-trend is dangerous...
roughly speaking, the saw is ///// - up, \\\\\\ - down.... Buy/sell on bounces and pullbacks.