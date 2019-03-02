FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 702
Well done, well done! By the way, it will fall without "poses" just like that.
Never mind)
I wonder how you would trade if there were no charts in the trading platform)
silently
I can do without a chart, but you can do without trending how?))
" We all see the same chart differently. And it depends on our psycho-type. And because everyone has a different psycho-type, everyone sees a different chart. One sees a head and shoulders, another one sees a wolf wave, the third one sees three stoned Indians, and the fourth one sees nothing at all - he will say that the numbers are just jumping around chaotically."
And volumes and options are no longer subjective.
it's the very first screenshot? I think there are H1 trends - why mix them up?
I've told you a million times, my scripts draw corners independent of the TF. They are not redrawn at the transition.
Here's an example of what the annual corners look like on different TFs
I can do without a chart, but you can do without trending how?))
" We all see the same chart differently. And it depends on our psycho-type. And because everyone has a different psycho-type, everyone sees a different chart. One sees a head and shoulders, another one sees a wolf wave, the third one sees three stoned Indians, and the fourth one sees nothing at all - he will say that the numbers are just jumping around chaotically."
And volumes and options are no longer subjective.
I watched options (a long time ago) 10 levels at the top 10 at the bottom - then I'd rather go trending. (if the eu is in a channel I will catch it anyway, but a no-back is another matter - better to wait it out)
Where are the ten?
Where are the ten?
Well, everyone will buy from options and the dummy will go bankrupt )))
So how will you go in from them if you have 10 levels?)
And the excuse "if everyone does" is as old as the world.
Go to MT5, they are almost universally subscribed to TST levels, they are calculated from option levels, well, good, they subscribed, the chart is beautiful, buy here - sell there)))) But it is of no fucking use if they do not know why they should sell there, where they may gain positions now and up to where, which resistance and support is stronger and which they may not pay attention to. That's all. If you do not understand it completely, you may draw and buy it, who cares.