FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 702

New comment
 
Ishim:
Well done, well done! By the way, it will fall without "poses" just like that.
Yeah, it's too bad I can read( A lot of nonsense I wouldn't know(
 
stranger:

Never mind)

I wonder how you would trade if there were no charts in the trading platform)

silently
 
Ishim:
silently

I can do without a chart, but you can do without trending how?))

" We all see the same chart differently. And it depends on our psycho-type. And because everyone has a different psycho-type, everyone sees a different chart. One sees a head and shoulders, another one sees a wolf wave, the third one sees three stoned Indians, and the fourth one sees nothing at all - he will say that the numbers are just jumping around chaotically."

And volumes and options are no longer subjective.

 
stranger:

I can do without a chart, but you can do without trending how?))

" We all see the same chart differently. And it depends on our psycho-type. And because everyone has a different psycho-type, everyone sees a different chart. One sees a head and shoulders, another one sees a wolf wave, the third one sees three stoned Indians, and the fourth one sees nothing at all - he will say that the numbers are just jumping around chaotically."

I've told you 100 times, I don't trade trends, I don't trade forecasts (on the pound, but it's nothing). I trade on my TS - the charts are not needed there. (different heads, waves, - it's just for show).
 
Ishim:
it's the very first screenshot? I think there are H1 trends - why mix them up?

I've told you a million times, my scripts draw corners independent of the TF. They are not redrawn at the transition.

Here's an example of what the annual corners look like on different TFs


 
stranger:

I can do without a chart, but you can do without trending how?))

" We all see the same chart differently. And it depends on our psycho-type. And because everyone has a different psycho-type, everyone sees a different chart. One sees a head and shoulders, another one sees a wolf wave, the third one sees three stoned Indians, and the fourth one sees nothing at all - he will say that the numbers are just jumping around chaotically."

And volumes and options are no longer subjective.

Options have watched (a very long time ago) 10 levels at the top 10 at the bottom - then trending is better. (if the eu is in a channel I will catch it anyway and cut it down, but a rollback is another matter - it's better to wait).
 
Nestradamus:

I've told you a million times, my scripts draw corners independent of the TF. They are not redrawn at the transition.

Here is an example of what the yearly angles look like on different TFs


If you don't understand this, the scripts will draw the corners. (If you don't understand that either - what are you looking at?)
 
Ishim:
I watched options (a long time ago) 10 levels at the top 10 at the bottom - then I'd rather go trending. (if the eu is in a channel I will catch it anyway, but a no-back is another matter - better to wait it out)

Where are the ten?

 
stranger:

Where are the ten?

well yes everyone will come in from the options and the doll will go bankrupt ))))
 
Ishim:
Well, everyone will buy from options and the dummy will go bankrupt )))

So how will you go in from them if you have 10 levels?)

And the excuse "if everyone does" is as old as the world.

Go to MT5, they are almost universally subscribed to TST levels, they are calculated from option levels, well, good, they subscribed, the chart is beautiful, buy here - sell there)))) But it is of no fucking use if they do not know why they should sell there, where they may gain positions now and up to where, which resistance and support is stronger and which they may not pay attention to. That's all. If you do not understand it completely, you may draw and buy it, who cares.

1...695696697698699700701702703704705706707708709...2119
New comment