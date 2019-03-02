FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 787

I'll have to convert it to cents (= it's not convenient to run it with 100$.
Olegts:
What platform do you need it for, 4 or 5? I didn't see that in the code base, do you want the numbers on the chart ticking like a stopwatch?

under 4.

Yes until the end of the bar. like the inscription left to the end of the 4 o'clock and the time and 2 lines to the 1 o'clock.

 
Lazy that Myth)

http://tradelikeapro.ru/skolko-ostalos-do-zakryitiya-svechi/

http://priceaction.ru/index.php?topic=43.0

Кукушка, кукушка, сколько осталось до закрытия свечи?
Кукушка, кукушка, сколько осталось до закрытия свечи?
  • tradelikeapro.ru
Всем привет. Есть форекс индикаторы для анализа, а есть индикаторы-помощники, которые выполняют утилитарные, вспомогательные функции, делая трейдинг просто удобнее. Об одном из таких «помощников» сегодня и пойдет речь. Индикатор CandleCountdown показывает сколько времени осталось до закрытия свечи. Это весьма удобно при торговле как на малых...
 

Moon, sell orders on 2453, 2463, 2473... And one check on 2495... THE CG IS 2,500.

The putdowns will work - tomorrow - the day after tomorrow...

For the extreme: buy from 2390 +/-10, for 50 pips at most...

stranger:

Lazy that Myth)

http://tradelikeapro.ru/skolko-ostalos-do-zakryitiya-svechi/

cp =) I had one just like it on my burned out computer =) ( half a year without overloading) I remembered it from m4 =)
 
On the pound, looked to sell, pips-target is 5370... watching, let the others Strange shear)))
 
chepikds:

Moon, sell orders on 2453, 2463, 2473... And one check on 2495... THE CG IS 2,500.

The put-ins will work - tomorrow - the day after tomorrow...

For the extreme: buy from 2390 +/-10, for 50 pips at most...

yes there will be a bounce from 2380 3 more times ))))
 
chepikds:
On the pound, looked to sell, pips target is 2370... watching, let the others strangle)))
he's a colossus!
 
Ishim:
yeah there'll be a bounce back from 2380 3 more times ))))
7 counts, then we'll compare.... (Counted bounces over 10pp)
 
Myth63:
People, I need an indicator that shows how much time left to the end of the bar (4-hour, 1 hour) ..... who has, please send pliz=)

It shows how long it takes to close the bar on the open TF.

Thanks !
Files:
time_to_next_bar.mq4  3 kb
