What platform do you need it for, 4 or 5? I didn't see that in the code base, do you want the numbers on the chart ticking like a stopwatch?
under 4.
Yes until the end of the bar. like the inscription left to the end of the 4 o'clock and the time and 2 lines to the 1 o'clock.
Lazy that Myth)
http://tradelikeapro.ru/skolko-ostalos-do-zakryitiya-svechi/
http://priceaction.ru/index.php?topic=43.0
Moon, sell orders on 2453, 2463, 2473... And one check on 2495... THE CG IS 2,500.
The putdowns will work - tomorrow - the day after tomorrow...
For the extreme: buy from 2390 +/-10, for 50 pips at most...
On the pound, looked to sell, pips target is 2370... watching, let the others strangle)))
yeah there'll be a bounce back from 2380 3 more times ))))
People, I need an indicator that shows how much time left to the end of the bar (4-hour, 1 hour) ..... who has, please send pliz=)
It shows how long it takes to close the bar on the open TF.
Thanks !