FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 328

New comment
 
So will the Teacher be there, no?))
[Deleted]  
stranger:

When are you going to release the signal?

 
pako:

When are you going to release the signal?

Never.

You know what Hattabych said: "At first I wanted to fly a fire-breathing serpent and hurl flames at these warriors, but then I thought, what the fuck?)

 
Everyone getting ready to sell the euras at a better price? )))
 
artikul:
Everyone getting ready to sell the eura at a better price? )))

Do you want to leak the audience?)))

Where is he????

Looked in the cave - no sign of him(

Without the Master, life is meaningless ....

 
keepertrad:
Hi all, I'm new here. New to the forum, but not to forex))
My vision on EUR/USD, parity cannot be avoided. The first target is 1.08.
Let's get acquainted )))) We have an acute shortage of analysts )))). There was one, but he is in a cave in the mountains ))))
 
stranger:

Do you want to leak the audience?)))

Where is he????

Looked in the cave - no sign of him(

Maybe he got a paycheck? )))
 
artikul:
Let's get acquainted )))) We have an acute shortage of analysts )))). There was one, and he is in a cave in the mountains )))).
There's no one there, the fire's long gone out, the grass is wilted, it's cold and empty...
 
keepertrad:
Hi all, I'm new here. New to the forum, but not to forex))
My vision on EUR/USD, parity cannot be avoided. The first target is 1.08.
Can I have a nice picture, I love it)
 
stranger:
Can I have a nice picture, I love it))
I'm amazed ))))) Everybody has three grails under their pillow )))) I wish someone would draw something ))))
1...321322323324325326327328329330331332333334335...2119
New comment