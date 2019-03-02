FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1167
i said: where to?
and I said why? )
there will be a flat. nowhere so far.
Where to, you have to decide for yourself, so you have no one to blame but yourself. )
I know that...
the news is on the nose, the level is there...
Do you want your crosses chased all over the field? I don't know where they're going.)
I don't want anything from anyone, just asking...
and the answer is fine...
That's the shit, mate, I see they won't give a pound either.
to whom - buyers or sellers, or will they be taken off the price list altogether?
The crosses do have information, but not for trading with them, the point is that the crosses chart periodically differs from its clone-synthetic made of majors. This is where the signal to open a deal will be, but not on the cross, but on the dollar pair))
Nah, I look at crosses a bit differently, you can trade them through indices, a ratio, you can call it whatever, of major currencies. For example, the top two are the pound and the chif.
and the chart
And there's also audi crossed with the quid and many more)