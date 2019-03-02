FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 462

stranger:

So you've got it all figured out?

I still can't figure out how the price on H1 goes down and on D goes up... stupid

That's why we're THERE! And you're here )))))))) (the duckbills have sung their evening communion...)
 
Ishim:
That's why we're THERE! And you're here )))))))) ( the duckbills have sung their evening communion...)
You are unusually kind today, just don't teach Bicus the bad words)))
 
Ishim:
you're drawing 88))))) - or is this a trick?
you have to get to the top point first, and then we'll adjust... and this is a whole year, look at the time line, the chart...
[Deleted]  
he=) jumped out into positive territory=) and I like the idea=) now I need to get it right =) if it wasn't for the left deals and overloading=)
 
Yeah, that's not good)))) I mean))) I'm sitting here wondering if it's going to bounce back a bit))))
 
SEVER11:
We need to get to the high point first, and then we'll make adjustments... and that's a whole year look at the timeframe, the chart...
162-164 on MN - older not TF.
 
116.90 ? (unlikely, but anything can happen here)
 
stranger:
thank you very much very interesting))))
[Deleted]  
stranger:
well I have about 109 too +- but the slab could be 114.70-115.30 and 113.60 +- 20
