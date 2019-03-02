FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 462
So you've got it all figured out?
I still can't figure out how the price on H1 goes down and on D goes up... stupid
That's why we're THERE! And you're here )))))))) ( the duckbills have sung their evening communion...)
you're drawing 88))))) - or is this a trick?
We need to get to the high point first, and then we'll make adjustments... and that's a whole year look at the timeframe, the chart...
It's no good)))) I mean)) I'm sitting here wondering if it will still roll back a bit))))
