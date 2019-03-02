FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 736
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Beach , you're a log or a board , call yourself whatever you want.
Where's my 60% a day?
Demo troll, at least once show me a real one for 100 quid (((( (Speculator commands respect even though he shakes like a casino).
I have an account there that does not give a shit about the signals. i got a 75% drawdown, the balance is down (only people who can understand what you're withdrawing). You should not rest on your laurels! Either new signals (new account) or a PAM in alps! There is a non-public option from 3 quid but you don't see the link (you give a link and you can go look - but you cannot make it public!), or a standard one from 300 (offer closed-open), good monitoring, loads are lit! (and will pop and offer will open, with monitoring more visible deficiencies TC). Come on! Looking forward Good luck!
so you're talking about 60% of it????
why do i need your alps? =) they're delusional artists... they draw candles and stuff... i have an account there
The problem is that he has a lot to say, even if he doesn't have a terminal, he has something to say and he understands what he is saying, while your schizoid comments are irrelevant to the fuck out of it.
so you're talking about 60% of it????
why do i need your alps? =) they're delusional artists... they draw candles and stuff... i have an account there
look you gave me the link (i did not take a screenshot) that i got out of the drawdown, the gain was 180 quid... (I don't remember) congratulations!
I do not draw candlesticks there - only traders do. I don't want to juggle with screenshots here. (if you're too pissed to open it, you've got to get over yourself - 2, 5... 9 account will go steadily upwards - and you'll become a trader!)
I've got a lot of post-factum (except for the last pound - I guessed correction), only yesterday the man worked on my screen - and there will be + though small, but your tales that 2 years in restaurants at the expense of forex, and came here and do not know where it goes, not even drawing pips at all(((((- stories for kindergarten! (well, there is the option Adyn - they kicked him in the head near the pub - memory loss - just write it that way). And why are you getting personal - draw your prognosis - show that you are not blah blah blah (as Myth calls you).
As I said before, I've been trading like you lately - to the downside ( I've posted my results), the reason... fuck the reason, I'm not trying to make predictions and sneer at people who have something to say and something to think about. You make some predictions that resemble a blonde and the probability of a dinosaur on the avenue and if it goes at least half a bump in the specified direction .... everything! all around at once clowns and demons and so on, I tried to communicate with you normally (unfortunately)
Listen, you gave me the link yourself (I didn't screenshot it) that you got out of the slump, a gain of 180 quid... (I don't remember) congratulations!
I do not draw candlesticks there - only traders do. I don't want to juggle with screenshots here. (if you're too pissed to open it, you've got to get over yourself - 2, 5... 9 account will go steadily upwards - and you'll become a trader!)
You're a log !!!! balance look to profit.
The signal was not for earning and the desire to get people on it.
The essence of the signal was quite different. it was a test broadcast of what was said even before the New Year.
The signal was a test broadcast, what was already said before the New Year.
In addition, tested a new system. (on which the account is already open and trading is clearly not 0.01)
And what you write here, in 90% it's just fart in the water. and those 10% of common sense in 15 minutes you change your mind and fart in the water again.
you wrote on the first day that i don't know how to trade! - who put you up to it? (Strange?), I don't make fun of anyone (I flub sometimes) and Strange starts off with insults! If I insult you every time you post - see how you react! (Imagine - what I can stand!(((()), but let's communicate normally, in fact, without personality, on predictions - offer yours, criticize others. (the forecasts may even be on m1 - i've posted them in alps - it's all clowning around)))))
you log !!!! balance look to profit.
The signal was not about making money and wanting to get people on it.
The point of the signal was something else entirely. It was a test broadcast, which was said before the New Year.
The signal was a test broadcast, what was already said before the New Year.
In addition, tested a new system. (on which the account is already open and trading is clearly not 0.01)
And what you write here, in 90% it's just fart in the water. and those 10% of common sense in 15 minutes you change your mind and fart in the water again.