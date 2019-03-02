FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 320
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
TR 1.1089 on Eura on daily sticks...
1.1294 pullback on the hour
TR 1.1089 on Eura on the day sticks....
Modesty and refraining from shopping is not the first virtue in the market? )))
the greatest virtue is to listen to our mentor... friend and the greatest of all greats... Sensei....
I sit and weep ))))
That's the way to buy)))
You're fornicating again, aren't you?
one is offended...
the greatest virtue is to listen to our mentor... friend and the greatest of all greats... Sensei....
i'm sitting here crying )))
TR 1.1089 on Eura on daily sticks...
1.1294 pullback on the hour
sleepers... sleepers...
´´Ilyukha was walking tired...´´....
He was sharpening his slipper...
to chop grannies)))
incontinence? )))) The Teacher's pens don't hold ...
You're fornicating again, aren't you?
one is offended...
I am sobbing, HE does not want to communicate with us, does not share his wisdom (((
not yet tonight... should come in the evening...
Modesty and refraining from shopping is not the first virtue in the market? )))
abstinence and virtue in the marketplace? heh...
better off without it, then.
personally i just threw the penultimate one into the off-top. the last one has only three commands left: buy, sell and close and that's it !!!!! (i'm insanely happy) ))))