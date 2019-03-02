FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1111
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'll figure it out somehow)) I was buying at 50 and selling at 5260, but I haven't seen anyone there))).
You've been chasing elks in droves, and you still will.)
I'm selling the eurik for now and will probably take a booze in the next few days)
Has there been an angulation? ))) There was! ))) Correction with negative delta = walk down through the swing was there? ))) It was! )) ))) )))) Now the delta is positive, which means a normal bourgeois life on the Euro without any upheavals )))
Has there been an angulation? ))) There was! ))) Correction with negative delta = walk down through the swing was there? ))) It was! )) ))) )))) Now the delta is positive, which means a steady bourgeois life on the Euro without turmoil )))
what can I say... According to my gauges, the market is ready to go down. i don't know when it will happen. the situation is extremely arbitrageous. i have positions open with fomo and the money is growing without stopping......
+1 Millionaire
+1 Millionaire
Here we have a millionaire on a millionaire. There's one who's got a shed full of Helicopters
So, are we getting ready for the big Euro-schuhrer?
So, are we getting ready for the big Euro-schuhrer?
I think the oohing and aaahing will be on the back of removing the word patient :-D