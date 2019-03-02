FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 552

stranger:
I sit back and just watch the bear heroes in silence

 
Beard, cut a profit. There will be a renewal of the lows soon. )))
 
Well, no gap on the Eurobucks, that's good, we expect a small drop to the level of 1.1245
 
zoritch:

It is winter, only polar bears are working, in spring the brown one will also wake up
 
Speculator_:
And how long before the pound reaches 56?

My son, I don't know when, I'm the only one in this thread who can't see the future, sick.

But I can tell you why. That the pound is falling trend has long been told even by the penguins to the seals, and from 56-57 has not sold unless the groom with a 40-year experience uncle Igor from the collective farm "20 years without the CPSU" in the Voronezh region, and that only because he has an old mobile and the terminal is not pulling, but maybe he simply does not trade in the pound. And fat dudes, who sold there, so this is not a profit for them, and not to close and not to keep, the main profit they have on these sales below 1.50. So, until they are put out, there will be no business, but they will put out, they will make 56-57 - and then they will decide on the further movement.

 
At this point I stop talking and just watch
heh=)

 
stranger:
I'll stop talking at this point and just watch.
Why are you scaring away all the salesmen?)
 
Myth63:

heh=)

lo 5209.

stranger:
I'm going to try the arrows exclusively now =) I've got a turkey to run in =)
