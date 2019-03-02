FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 222

stranger:
There are a lot of people sitting on each instrument, and in the chif in the SOT bays you can look up exactly how many were sitting... I looked, more than 80% of them were in the franc, i.e. I looked in the chaff, i.e. more than 80% of them were going up on USDCHF))))).
So what to talk about if it was already announced that the large buy orders were below 1.13, suicides
 
Spekul:
So what to talk about if it was already announced that the large buy orders were below 1.13
Do you think it is worth buying if 87% were sitting there in bai and 13% in sales?) Chif, or rather vice versa, 87% were salting chif and only 13% were buying it.
 
Spekul:
So what to talk about when it was already announced that the large buy orders were below 1.13

how was it possible to work on this pair? the same in december, even if you do not think about such whipsaws, it is stupid not to see

 
stranger:
Do you think it's worth getting into buying if 87% were sitting there in baja and 13% in sales?) Chif, or rather the opposite, 87% were salting chif and only 13% were buying it.
You shouldn't have gone there in the first place, you were hoping for a miracle.
 
stranger:
what kind of software is this? is it in-house developed or is it available from somewhere else?
 
wild_hedgehog:

that's how you could work on this pair? it's the same in december, even if you don't think about such whips, you can't even see it

i should not have worked with it))), i did not look at it at all, only myf was able to make a profit from the chiff, now he may not enter the market for half a year)))
 
the eurik is in place, the pound crossover is in place and the pair is going down.... zero.
 
Spekul:
I don't have to work with it)), I haven't looked at it at all, only Mif could make a profit from it, now he may not enter the market for half a year))
on a demo
stranger:

The pound is chugging towards 5240 again, it's already kicking)

 
Evgen-ya1:
what kind of software is this? is it in-house? or is it available from somewhere else?
It is handmade, from the CME reports.
