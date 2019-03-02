FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 222
There are a lot of people sitting on each instrument, and in the chif in the SOT bays you can look up exactly how many were sitting... I looked, more than 80% of them were in the franc, i.e. I looked in the chaff, i.e. more than 80% of them were going up on USDCHF))))).
So what to talk about if it was already announced that the large buy orders were below 1.13
how was it possible to work on this pair? the same in december, even if you do not think about such whipsaws, it is stupid not to see
Do you think it's worth getting into buying if 87% were sitting there in baja and 13% in sales?) Chif, or rather the opposite, 87% were salting chif and only 13% were buying it.
I don't have to work with it)), I haven't looked at it at all, only Mif could make a profit from it, now he may not enter the market for half a year))
The pound is chugging towards 5240 again, it's already kicking)
what kind of software is this? is it in-house? or is it available from somewhere else?