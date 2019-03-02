FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 354

Speculator_:

Looks like the top will do!

There's a good lad, knows where to buy it.
 
Rejoice, your brother is back)))
 
well i'm happy for him, just no euR position myself, i don't like to go in on mondays

On the pound, just opened the limit at 1.50 and it's been 3 days here

 
So far there is nowhere for it to go but up.
 
there's more to the side.
 
It's a temporary phenomenon)
 
I will wait until tomorrow for the news, if they do not pull up, I will close this shop
 
Why has HE left us?
 
i remember his bai at the top of the euR fall, do you think it's easy for him?

Something must have gone wrong, so he's probably working on a new grail.

 
What is there to remember, his buys are always at the highs and his sales are at the lows, the TS is like that, Exhaustion))))

The teacher doesn't know the meaning of the word "think".)

