FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 354
Looks like the top will do!
Good lad, he knows where to buy it.
Be glad your brother is back)))
well i'm happy for him, just no euR position myself, i don't like to go in on mondays
On the pound, just opened the limit at 1.50 and it's been 3 days here
There's nowhere for him to go but up.
there is, still to the side.
It's a temporary phenomenon)
Why did he leave us?
i remember his bai at the top of the euR fall, do you think it's easy for him?
Something must have gone wrong, so he's probably working on a new grail.
What is there to remember, his buys are always at the highs and his sales are at the lows, the TS is like that, Exhaustion))))
The teacher doesn't know the meaning of the word "think".)