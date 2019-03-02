FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1077

Ishim:
rebuttal is enough for me, everyone Puck!
It's a rebuttal, actually, so why come?))
 
Hello, you're all professionals here, so I thought I'd reach out! My broker is not getting in touch, we have been working with him for over a year. There have been positive results, but for the last 4 months, he does not open deals and does not answer the phone! I think he left me, can you please tell me where to go and what to do to get my money?
 
Go to the police together with a paper contract that has a wet stamp on it.
 
http://kroufr.ru
 
Thank you very much for the advice!!! Can I ask around if anyone has heard anything?
 
According to the rules of the resource, discussion of trade and other organisations is prohibited.
 
stranger:
We don't see it, but I will buy 100% without stops from 45, if nothing changes. It's too early to buy now, we don't have the full picture for buying yet.

45 may not be available.

That's the beauty of net buying in these situations...

 
Thank you very much, but where can we discuss?
 
lactone:

45 may not be available.

That's the beauty of net shopping in these situations.

They may not, but they may give you 40, that's the beauty of patience in such situations).

And if it goes up, you won't be late for 46, 47, 48 too)

 
Ishim:

koloput - balomut ))))))


no: putocol - koloput...

but yeah, maybe 45 will catch on, judging by the volume:


