FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1077
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
rebuttal is enough for me, everyone Puck!
Hello, you're all professionals here, so I thought I'd reach out! My broker is not getting in touch, we have been working with him for over a year. There have been positive results, but for the last 4 months, he does not open deals and does not answer the phone! I think he has left me, can you please tell me where to go and what to do to collect my money?
Hello, you're all professionals here, so I thought I'd reach out! My broker is not getting in touch, we have been working with him for over a year. There have been positive results, but for the last 4 months, he does not open deals and does not answer the phone! I think he has left me, can you please tell me where to go and what to do to collect my money?
Thank you very much for the advice!!! Can I ask around if anyone has heard anything?
We don't see it, but I will buy 100% without stops from 45, if nothing changes. It's too early to buy now, we don't have the full picture for buying yet.
45 may not be available.
That's the beauty of net buying in these situations...
According to resource rules, discussion of trade and other organisations is forbidden.
45 may not be available.
That's the beauty of net shopping in these situations.
They may not, but they may give you 40, that's the beauty of patience in such situations).
And if it goes up, you won't be late for 46, 47, 48 too)
koloput - balomut ))))))
no: putocol - koloput...
but yeah, maybe 45 will catch on, judging by the volume: