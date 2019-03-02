FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 658
It was written that the history of my account is kept for 1 month=) so they cut everything to 16.01 =) although there is more or less normal display there. the history is stored in full (copied or not)
circumcision?
It seems to be the whole story here as well
it is taken from the terminal and counted as i understand =) if the beech is 80% and this is 60% =)
I had planned to test the strategy till March, and then I will open it somewhere else for the signal.
To quote Renat, as if it refers to the rating of signals, but I think it also refers to the calculation of percentages:
Every day 150 to 300 new signals are added, and every day some of them are removed, and the overwhelming part of signals is not visible in the ranking at all.
A particular signal cannot have a stable position, as 99.9% of signals around it are constantly changing and affecting the rating
There are dynamic characteristics of some parameters' limits that globally affect the ratios. As a rough example, a new signal appears with the stunning range of the N parameter, which entails the recalculation of positions of other signals within that range
The financial results seriously influence the ranking - and this happens every second
The formulas are very complex and non-linear
We have been ranking signals for quite a long time, constantly improving the final formula.
Unfortunately, the simplest approaches "calculate various parameters and then take the average" are not suitable at all, as they often produce the monstrous and stupid results. We have tested and discarded all this as not working solutions.
The challenge is to create the right balance between the many often contradictory parameters. We now have a complex system of non-linear parameters with confidence intervals. In fact, it is impossible to calculate it from the outside without having full background information on all the signals in the base and all the technical details of each signal.
By the way, the eu is still pushed to 1240 but I don't know where from (third time this level is drawn for the last 2 weeks) 2120-1950 this zone also attracts.....
no change in opinion, sell at 1182...
They say God loves a trinity.
