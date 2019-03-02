FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1025

stranger:
And why run around the field, stood in my limit for 52 for three days because I wanted to sell it there, did not get it, gud, enough of what is, do not sell anywhere.

Strange, I'm amazed at your efficiency... even at 5, you've already earned almost 15,000ré in bonuses...

When do you manage to do everything....

With a low bow from the bottom of my heart...

 
stranger:
Wasn't really going to, because I didn't see the turn at 5550.
And I only saw it on the 5th. And on the 6th I saw the confirmation early in the day and decided to sell. ))
 
SEVER11:

Strange, I'm amazed at your efficiency... even at 5, you've already earned almost 15,000ré in bonuses...

When do you manage everything....

With a low bow from the bottom of my heart...

So those are bonuses from way back, three years ago, I don't even have a bonus account there for a long time)))
 
tol64:
I only saw it on the 5th. And on the 6th I saw the confirmation early in the day and decided to sell. ))
Here I saw it on the 4th morning, but could hardly believe it, so I sold on the 5th morning)))
 
stranger:
Here I saw it on the 4th morning.
On the 4th I still had strong doubts. Decided to observe it. ))
 
stranger:
In hindsight I can show a lot of signs now, but I didn't see it then)))
Just an interesting strategy. There's something about it
 
tol64:
On the 4th I still had strong doubts. I decided to watch. ))

Well the morning of the 5th and where the middle range was, given that it hadn't reached the top everything was already clear, I closed my buying and sold.

 
SEVER11:

article, you'd better tell me what you've found... it's getting boring without all the goodies...

I'm between two birches now and I don't want anything else...

For starters, I've divided price movement into two types - deterministic (or digital, or discrete) and non-deterministic (or analogue, or continuous). Deterministic movement is a carry through, a correction, a carry through, a correction, i.e. the classic TA zone. Everything works there - fibs and Elliott waves and other nonsense, as Strange puts it. During the study of corrections we identified the type of movement in the blind zones, where all indicators get wedged. This is a swing or negative delta zone. For example, a bearish trend is going on, a take is taken and an up-correction begins, but at the same time the signal line of the unbreakable wave drops below the middle line of the energy cloud and a pile of whales begins. After everything is deflated, the market moves into the phase of non-determined price movement. This is the most profitable phase. The time frame of the price increases significantly and the price moves in the same direction for a long time, breaking through the extremums and causing the rumble of indignation of traders. And so it goes until the angulation. )))
on eur usd cool
 
itum:
on the eur usd is steep
This is the non-deterministic phase of the move ))))
