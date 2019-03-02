FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 862
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
1 - I know a few, and not just look at it, but also trade in it on the real world...
2-Well, if the kitchen is more native...I just don't understand if the basic information for some people is in one place, why the analysis is in another, you can do analysis in c#, while the other one has ready-made deals.
3-10-not a lot of money...
4 - Well, there are two currencies in a pair, and one futures.
The more I look into it, the more I realise that it's the same (there are no differences, absolutely), two different descriptions, nothing more )))
1 - I know a few, and not just look at it, but also trade in it on the real world...
2-Well, if the kitchen is more native...I just don't understand if the basic information for some people is in one place, why the analysis is in another, you can do analysis in c#, while the other one has ready-made deals.
3-10-not a lot of money...
4 - Well, there are two currencies in the pair, but the futures is one.
1. Well, good. I don't know what the problem is.
2. yes, the kitchen is native. Proven by everyone. Where is the analysis? I analyze with my head, as many do. as for me, such things cannot be analyzed by computer (and not just my thought).
3. Everything is relative. My view - if the job involves an amount over 100 K - it is better to go directly to the stock exchange.
4. What is the difference between XXX/USD and XXX futures?
Crosses, of course, are completely different.
ok. can i have a link to ninza (preferably in private)? i need to have a look, i already have something to compare. firstly, i am interested in the presence of delay... Secondly, I already have a program written in C-sharp. Thirdly, if I get the same results as I did, then the problem of guessing by coffee grounds is gone.
I haven't used the ninja very much either. you can find the link in the search engine. that's why the questions arise.
Sneakers, of course, are totally different.
As you may see, the trading robot is a real trading tool and you should be careful when choosing a trading platform.
In general, if by and large it doesn't matter where or what you trade (instrument, chart, indicator), then any figure (instrument, chart, indicator) can only confirm or disprove the correctness of a certain platform.
The main thing is that they do not care where or on what you trade. Any figure (tool, chart, indicator) in a platform can only confirm or disprove the correctness of the trader's actions.
you'll be waiting a long time:
The eu is exhausted, back to the old prediction 1.0800 .
Yen, on the other hand, is not losing its optimism with the first correction to 123.3
sbs)))) why get into the ninja if you don't have an axe ))))) (and if there is an axe, why do we need a ninja?)
The eu is exhausted, back to the old prediction 1.0800 .
The yen, on the other hand, is not losing optimism, the first correction is 123.3
(Breathes for now)))