FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1371

New comment
 
neyron:
There's a template for mt4, someone must have modified it for mt5.
I say throw it away and forget it, it's crap.
 

coke...


 
Lesorub:

coke...


amphetamine?
 
mmmoguschiy:
Amphetamine?

Broken tangled chains of thought,

Self-mobilisation by intertwined braids of feelings,

A digital vinaigrette spiced with the effects of subadditivity,

Vessel of selective perception empty.

 
stranger:
Throw it away and forget it, it's caca.
NT!
 
neyron:
NT!
Use only original developments )))) No one will give you a money-making machine for free on the Net ... eh and sell it ))))
 

here it is...

blueprints are paid for...


 
artikul:
Use only original developments )))). No one will give you a free money-making machine on the Net ... or sell it)))
You're right)) He found a nice hand-painted car somewhere and is showing it to everyone))))
 
I'm looking at the eurofountain - soon we'll be pouring into it...
 
Lesorub:
I'm looking at the eurofountain - soon there will be a mona...
Soon is a non-price concept )))) Give me the level ))))
1...136413651366136713681369137013711372137313741375137613771378...2119
New comment