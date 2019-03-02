FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1006
What was the point of buying?
3 sellimits on the pound from 52 to 5450 and you can look no further, sell at 5261.
I wanted to ping... I was catching fleas...
duck, only the Speculator has such art. you have to consult first)
This is fucked up, not art)
Why would you buy it?
1,06)))
If it gets there of course....
Strange, I've been asking this question for six months. I told you dickheads the scary word "parity" last year.
So what do I care, parity is not parity, there is a place to buy or sell for a few figures, that's all I am interested in, and chasing the price within a day on the currency is a sick man))))
And what have you done that gets you in the bath?)))