FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1006

stranger:
What was the point of buying?
I wantedto ping... catching fleas.
 

3 sellimits on the pound from 52 to 5450 and you can look no further, sell at 5261.

chepikds:
only the Speculator can do such art. you have to consult first)
 
_new-rena:
This is fucked up, not art.)
stranger:
When he gets it right (he's good at it), he's even raised 15 times a day, it's amazing... I've never been able to do anything like that in my practice... machines lose out to manual trading, for sure.
 
stranger:
Strange, I've been asking that question for six months. I told you dickheads last year the dreaded word "parity".
 
iIDLERr:
1,06)))

 
iIDLERr:
hey! what should we do with the randoms? shut them down or keep them?
 
stranger:

If it gets there of course....

 
iIDLERr:
So what do I care, parity is not parity, there is a place to buy or sell for a few figures, that's all I am interested in, and chasing the price within a day on the currency is a sick man))))

And what have you done that gets you in the bath?)))

