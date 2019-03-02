FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 611

New comment
 
azfaraon:
You just open at a certain time .and the EA simply automates the trading process
I open trades from levels, I don't know anything about time. And they don't change every five minutes, if the buy zone was at 52-5220 on Monday, it is still there.
 

these are the levels...


 
Lesorub:

these are the levels...


It's a smear on a price chart, not levels.
 
stranger:
It's a smear on the price chart, not levels.
Here we go again...
 
Lesorub:
Here we go again...

Ilya, what do you call the lines drawn on the chart, based on your price assumptions?

My levels are the levels of large sales and purchases. And yours?

 
Speculator_:

The open position in EUR/USD is at 73% risk, after it closes 50%. I do not see the prospect of going up on EUR/USD as I am considering a sell on this instrument, and on GBP/USD the target is 5310. Why hold a position that has no future?

Well done speculator, he's probably already calculating the profit of the pound
 
stranger:
Ilya, how should I call the lines on the chart based on my own assumptions about the price?
I don't care if you call it "gray dog", the main thing is that he makes profit on it.
 
wild_hedgehog:
I don't care if you call it a gray dog, as long as it makes a profit.
You sure about that? I'm not. In fact, I'm pretty sure you're not.
[Deleted]  
stranger:


Can your levels be programmed? I mean, is it a human factor or an indicator? I just want to automate and check the currency history ...to test
 
azfaraon:
Can you program your levels? I mean, is it a human factor or an indicator? I just want to automate and check on the currency history ...to test
I think so, but I cannot say for sure.
1...604605606607608609610611612613614615616617618...2119
New comment