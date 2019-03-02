FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 611
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You just open at a certain time .and the EA simply automates the trading process
these are the levels...
these are the levels...
It's a smear on the price chart, not levels.
Here we go again...
Ilya, what do you call the lines drawn on the chart, based on your price assumptions?
My levels are the levels of large sales and purchases. And yours?
The open position in EUR/USD is at 73% risk, after it closes 50%. I do not see the prospect of going up on EUR/USD as I am considering a sell on this instrument, and on GBP/USD the target is 5310. Why hold a position that has no future?
Ilya, how should I call the lines on the chart based on my own assumptions about the price?
I don't care if you call it a gray dog, as long as it makes a profit.
Can you program your levels? I mean, is it a human factor or an indicator? I just want to automate and check on the currency history ...to test