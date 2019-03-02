FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 174
last screenshot from Bicus)))
As they say - the story for the indicator is not relevant....
And in general the professor is dotting the depo easily, so it could very well be that the indictor is not bad.
There's a pound.
the link? the link is in the post, click it. don't take it at face value. it was a joke.
Yes yes, I appreciate it ))) thought you made a mistake by accident.
that's what i meant, so you don't have to run too far while it's fresh in your mind.
yes yes, i did )) thought you made a mistake.
I don't use indicators for a long time, so it's hard for me to understand them at all. in short, how do i evaluate an indicator from the point of view of its applicability to the real world?
1. stable signal
2. it works on bar open price
3. has no input parameters
I'm like a dog here )) in this indicator it is not clear what data it takes in general, the phrase " the principle of an impenetrable machine" does not tell me anything ))
it's the latest know-how.) (lying, but it's possible)
So, Rena, is it like that?
it's the latest know-how. it's only here))) (lie, but quite possible)
I'm like a dog in this)) in this indicator it's not clear what data it takes in general, the phrase "the principle of an unbreakable wagon" doesn't mean anything to me))
... because the info hasn't changed for 2 days, thought it didn't show. ...