FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 721

New comment
 
azfaraon:
Here we are at 1.5340 ...So, shall we buy?
5315 to consider...
 
Myth63:

Now I'll organize a fee-based (5-10 bucks a month, purely symbolic) weekly breakdown idea with comments (debt levels and so on), that's it.

Just need to realize themselves further, do not stop in development.

Cool!!! Maybe open a separate branch with Shaman, VS-ka. Looking forward to it!

Good Luck! from the bottom of my heart!

 
azfaraon:
Buy?

I did have a buy at 5348, well, added another one at 46, let it be.

2015.02.20 11:07:20.415 '427447': order was opened : #85902089 buy limit 0.10 GBPUSD at 1.5346 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000

 
Myth63:

Now I'll organize a fee-based (5-10 bucks a month, purely symbolic) weekly breakdown idea with comments (debt levels and so on), that's it.

I just need to realize myself further, do not stop in development.

Clever word, yes, listen)
[Deleted]  
wild_hedgehog:
if he says buy and even buys it himself - he will sit for 100-200pps easily, I will not - so we conclude...
So what are the volumes then?
 
azfaraon:
He just said he was Russian and didn't care... Suddenly he won't even give me any drawings...

You can't make moneyon drawings, you have to learn to trade yourself...

[Deleted]  
chepikds:

Cool!!! Maybe you can open a separate branch with Shaman, VS-ka. Looking forward to it!

Good Luck! from the bottom of my heart!

no =) I'm thinking of setting up a closed chat room on skype.
 
audi at 7842, please companion to 7742 ...
 
Myth63:
No =) I'm thinking of setting up a private chat room on skype.
Will you take me? I'll hold the register! ))))
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:
5315 for consideration...
and then what will 1.5215 be?
1...714715716717718719720721722723724725726727728...2119
New comment