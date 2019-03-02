FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 721
Here we are at 1.5340 ...So, shall we buy?
Now I'll organize a fee-based (5-10 bucks a month, purely symbolic) weekly breakdown idea with comments (debt levels and so on), that's it.
Just need to realize themselves further, do not stop in development.
Cool!!! Maybe open a separate branch with Shaman, VS-ka. Looking forward to it!
Good Luck! from the bottom of my heart!
Buy?
I did have a buy at 5348, well, added another one at 46, let it be.
2015.02.20 11:07:20.415 '427447': order was opened : #85902089 buy limit 0.10 GBPUSD at 1.5346 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000
if he says buy and even buys it himself - he will sit for 100-200pps easily, I will not - so we conclude...
He just said he was Russian and didn't care... Suddenly he won't even give me any drawings...
You can't make moneyon drawings, you have to learn to trade yourself...
Cool!!! Maybe you can open a separate branch with Shaman, VS-ka. Looking forward to it!
Good Luck! from the bottom of my heart!
No =) I'm thinking of setting up a private chat room on skype.
5315 for consideration...