FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1267

_new-rena:

Speculator, you're awesome. I got five chips later.... )

What's with the volatility. everything was known in advance. I'm sitting in front of the computer and thinking (about 16-40 - local - forum), they're really screwing with people...

The protocols are meaningless, what they were or were not, some kind of bullshit. And everything is presented in such a serious way, and the charts are jumping around like crazy. And everything will go back to the same levels as it was.
 
Olegts:

The Fed is on fire)))

I'll kiss you later if you want me to (c)

The perils are one beautiful thing after another:

2015.04.08 21:21:22 *FED minutes: Fed experts note strengthening economy in eurozone, "further slowdown" in China and Canada

The news is another bait for traders to feel some logic
Speculator_:
The news is just another lure for the trader to feel some logic
Golden words.
Lesorub:

I should have told you, warned you - don't go there, don't go there...

crappy move...

what is there to show (?) - it opened and went down 1%, i thought the owl was stupid...

here is the eurik for example, nE is closed and looks like it will not go to bed:

2015.04.08 16:45:31selleurusd1.0817
already)
 
I'm thinking, is it going to get a little lower or is it enough?
 
What's open buy or sell screen please

 
now a correction wave - position is neutral, at 1.06 I will close the sell (Adyn) and there will be an advance in the bay, as the trend is up.

Ishim, you won't get anything good out of the lots... Even if you set a buy in place of the closed sell and the price goes where you want it to go, you have to walk to the average price first...
 
Where did the troll go.
