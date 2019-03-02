FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1267
Speculator, you're awesome. I got five chips later.... )
What's with the volatility. everything was known in advance. I'm sitting in front of the computer and thinking (about 16-40 - local - forum), they're really screwing with people...
The Fed is on fire)))
I'll kiss you later if you want me to (c)
The perils are one beautiful thing after another:
2015.04.08 21:21:22 *FED minutes: Fed experts note strengthening economy in eurozone, "further slowdown" in China and Canada
Speculator, you're cool.
The news is just another lure for the trader to feel some logic
I should have told you, warned you - don't go there, don't go there...
crappy move...
what is there to show (?) - it opened and went down 1%, i thought the owl was stupid...
here is the eurik for example, nE is closed and looks like it will not go to bed:
The protocols are nothing, what they were or were not, some bullshit. And it is presented in such a serious way, and the charts are jumping around like crazy. And everything will go back to the same levels as it was.
I'm wondering if it's just going to get a little lower or is that enough?
What's open buy or sell screen please
now a correction wave - position is neutral, at 1.06 I will close the sell (Adyn) and there will be an advance in the bay, as the trend is up.
