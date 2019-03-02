FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 291
What's the use, trolls aren't interesting. (I could talk to a trader or something...)
h. karma... I get it ))))
do you think it's better... ? ... :-)))
http://ru.tsn.ua/svit/vpervye-v-istorii-kanady-glavnym-bankirom-stal-ukrainec-305675.html
You're trolling, I get it too. (but I'm not wasting time - I'm growing.)
no bazaar ... :-)))
you're trolling, I get it too. (but there's a difference. I'm not wasting time - I'm growing.)
And played a solo...
And in the chart... ♪ the same waves... ♪
♪ The same waves... ♪
♪ he didn't listen to the trolls ♪
♪ He didn't launch Icarus... ♪
That's how he got...
Same drama...
And he took the tambourine...
And played a solo...
And in the chart... the same waves...
The same waves...
♪ he didn't listen to the trolls ♪
♪ He didn't launch Icarus ♪
That's how he got...
The same drama...
You say - why he drew like me "Why he drew me up to 17+? ....(((" - is this not about the Eura? let me see your screenshot (maybe I missed it)
no bazaar ... :-)))
Yeah... At least it's not Koo...
You draw a line somewhere and it jumps around like crazy on it...
why "anywhere"?
And as for the expensive options, you should have, it was, after the franc!
It didn't make it to the greenbacks, too bad.
When the bx reverses, they should go back to the pound, I should go back to the pound and sell it.
In the meantime, I got tired of buying.
When the buck turns around, I am sick of buying.
What a nightmare! What's the point? (okay, if a "ring" of 3 pairs is enough)