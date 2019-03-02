FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 79
I'll have to buy again )))) But I believe in the bottom )))
My cries, what was the coven here at night?)))
Is there an option with accumulation? or is it archived ?
The sum of the volume by strike and + make the value of the strike ( in exel ) yesterday I threw the file here.(this is purely an experiment).
Thanks !
all dreaming of a day??, then I'm coming to you (Uncle Kolya)
.
.
Okay. That's fine for 17 or 18. Good toast.
Only it's the second half of a 60-year cycle. Sort of. I don't remember the dates. That is, if there is a new spiral from 2008, the eu should not fall below 1.
I've come up with a new rule in geo-economics.
0 divided by 0 = 0.0.
:-)))
Sit tight if you're late for the debriefing ))))
what, I'm late for the turnaround, eh pity
What's wrong with your SI - the stripes are too long-eee...