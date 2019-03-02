FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 79

New comment
 
artikul:
I'll have to buy again )))) But I believe in the bottom )))
all dreaming of a day??, then I'm coming to you (Uncle Kolya)
 
stranger:
My cries, what was the coven here at night?)))
well, everyone is waiting for a U-turn, and suddenly they turn around at night while everyone is asleep))
[Deleted]  
tuma88:
Is there an option with accumulation? or is it archived ?
The sum of the volume by strike and + make the value of the strike ( in exel ) yesterday I threw the file here.(this is purely an experiment).
Thanks !
with the accumulation of what ?
 
Spekul:
all dreaming of a day??, then I'm coming to you (Uncle Kolya)
Sit tight if you're late for the debriefing ))))
[Deleted]  

.

[Deleted]  
pako:

.

What's up with your SI - the stripes are too long-eeeee...
[Deleted]  
Silent:

Okay. That's fine for 17 or 18. Good toast.

Only it's the second half of a 60-year cycle. Sort of. I don't remember the dates. That is, if there is a new spiral from 2008, the eu should not fall below 1.

I've come up with a new rule in geo-economics.

0 divided by 0 = 0.0.

:-)))

No way, it is infinity. that is why I said it is too much trouble and they will not go for it...
 
artikul:
Sit tight if you're late for the debriefing ))))
what, i'm late for the turnaround, too bad
 
Spekul:
what, I'm late for the turnaround, eh pity
Buy a pound and stay with the team )))
[Deleted]  
_new-rena:
What's wrong with your SI - the stripes are too long-eee...
make it better.
1...727374757677787980818283848586...2119
New comment