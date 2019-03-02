FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1413
on the eu overpulsation (((( (we are not flea-busters - we are pulsars!!!) (buy position, at least until 1.09)
0810 not taken, also bought, and there's a limit set...
where's our main Pulsar! ? (he would have explained).
at 5:00 p.m. Musc is pulsing somewhere...
is the pound sold out?
We need to move Chizhikov away like Sokol did with Fuy. Falcon at least tried to say something about the fuey, but these guys are just a bunch of bullshit... and no one's laughing...
on the 5rka people are measuring their intelligence, as I understand it, trade is of little or no concern to them, and I was reminded of Sokol yesterday when I looked at this argument... brought up a very similar situation....
fully support the oppression of this type of weirdo. i'm on board.
No, let's give it another month of probation. (let's test it, so to speak)
Well, to make predictions you need intelligence, not a chicken's brain.
I agree about the forecasts, the rest is totally beside the point.
Couple more attacks on the old-timers and we'll start the impeachment proceedings.
noooo let's give them another month of probation. (let's try it out).
Shaman, you're always pitying cheeks if it makes them better, but it's the other way around...