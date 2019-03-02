FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 57

stranger:

Well, you see, thoughts are starting to emerge)

I've been thinking about rectangles for a week for a long time, but haven't really done it at all, so I put mine on your template

Let's leave it for a couple of months, see what happens.

no problem, if you've got a history, try throwing in the past.

i also like the broker where i trade more in terms of opening and the bars are different.

 
Myth63:

It's not a problem, if you have a history, try to go back in time.

and also, i like the broker where i trade more in terms of openings. and the bars are different there.

Oh, that's an idea, I'll do it by the end of the week.
 

Hello everyone and happy holidays!

I have all the capital invested in cents demo account ))))
pako, have you been drinking?
 
You just think logically. You sold a call at 22 with a 50 pips premium, your profit is a 50 pips premium that you got when you sold it, so above 2250 you start losing. You bought a call at 22 for a 50p premium, your profit starts at 2250. With puts, it's the opposite situation. So think about it.
pako:

it always shows the current volume, i.e. yesterday's volume was one, today it shows yesterday's volume plus today's volume, i.e. yesterday it was 5, today 5 plus 3 = 8 or 5-3 = 2

or am i screwed again?

I have to wait till the end of the month.

Yeah, yeah.
Exactly.

Determining the strike weight. :

Files:
jab2i2_xlsx.zip  9 kb
