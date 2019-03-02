FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 57
Well, you see, thoughts are starting to emerge)
I've been thinking about rectangles for a week for a long time, but haven't really done it at all, so I put mine on your template
Let's leave it for a couple of months, see what happens.
no problem, if you've got a history, try throwing in the past.
i also like the broker where i trade more in terms of opening and the bars are different.
Hello everyone and happy holidays!
Well, you see, thoughts are starting to emerge.)
I'm just guessing, but he's got
to hurt them, between the arrows.
the volumes will start to go up and he will go down, then they will be in a lot of pain
maybe i am a wedge?
we will see before 1.2.2015
pako, are you drinking yet?
it always shows the current volume, i.e. yesterday's volume was one, today it shows yesterday's volume plus today's volume, i.e. yesterday it was 5, today 5 plus 3 = 8 or 5-3 = 2
or am i screwed again?
I have to wait till the end of the month.
Exactly.
Determining the strike weight. :
You just think logically. You sold a call at 22 with a 50p premium, your profit is the 50p premium you got when you sold, so above 2250 your loss starts. You bought a call at 22 for a 50p premium, your profit starts at 2250. It's the opposite situation with puts. So think about it.