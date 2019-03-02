FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1173
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
That's it, Rena, that's the way it is, the quid is strong, mighty, the euro is at parity, but they're buying themselves))))
Nah, that's right, I didn't set the condition on the quid myself. Let's wait a bit.)
Well, what without it. A prog each. 365 prog a year. )))
one of the reals... today. Same strategy:
Ilya, that's it for today, you said we'd see.
That was the last action, I won't be posting any more deals.
Ilya, that's it for today, you said we'd see.
we've looked, down to the plan...
This was the last promotion, I won't be posting any more deals.
Oh thank you, we've been blessed...
yes, and the harrier is bought, the audi is sold...
oh thank you, we are blessed...
yes, and the harrier is bought, the audi is sold...
oh thank you, we are blessed...
yes, and the harrier is bought, the audi is sold...
so far...
for now...
Is that a harrier or an Audi?
Fuck, aren't six pairs enough for you? )))))