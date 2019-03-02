FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 138
A bad start is a bad start...
visualisation of volume change over time - by put and call with CME
(the price is now, so the lines are straight):
euro
pound
the colour changes automatically, the higher the volume, the more saturated it is.
yep, need to get the trades going and it will be beautiful...
Do you guys want to build an intraday system on this data?)))
To the madness of the brave ...
Thanks)
that's the answer I didn't expect...
just analysis so you don't bang your head against the wall without understanding the meaning. the dynamics come first.
Eidler said here, or rather not here) that options are only a part, the underlying asset is futures, options are a derivative of it and take up 20-25% of the total trade, by "spreading" money over strikes you can determine the mood of participants in the medium term, well, at most short term (several weeks and above), and intraday ....
options where and in what? )))) ... read for yourself.
the options are in the middle of the day and the options are in the middle of the night....
another question, traders who trade futures and options, how do they decide when and where to buy or sell?
i have a feeling that they go to https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page138. ifstranger: sells, it means you should buy puts - if he buys, it means you should buy stakes :-)))
but seriously, on what basis do they decide to buy or sell, what do they analyze? they do not analyze the forex price?
First question - options are out of the money, what is it - read up on it.
Second, roughly how do they "analyse" us))
Thanks)))
Opened a demo at EXANTE ATP
Just last Tuesday and sold put (pound) at 1.4950, the result
Ugh, forgot. Thanks))))
What do you mean, out of the money?
If I buy a stake today at 1180, the premium is 0.00480, it means that I will give the broker the premium in any case, no matter what the price is.
and I will win only if the price rises above 1.180 + 0.00480 = 1.1848, i.e. if by the end of the exaction the price rises to 1.22
I will have the right to buy at the price of 1.180, i.e. I will earn 1.22-1.18=0.04-0.0048=0.0352
if the price falls to 1.16, I will still have the right to buy at 1.18, but I do not need it, because I can buy at 1.16
in this case i will lose 0.00480, which i will have to give to the broker
Or am I screwing up again?
Thank you very much for your participation.
The premium you pay the seller, the broker gets a commission or something)
Out of the money are those who don't buy or sell.
And that's how it's done.
I.e. if I sold a put at 1.4950, I got the premium.
Thank you)
what is the SAV?
I will watch it with pleasure ( if you will post pictures )
Thank you !
you should also borrow it from somewhere else, so to speak ))))
Thanks !