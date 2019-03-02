FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1095
man=) like me =)
100
Have you seen the ratio of bulls to bears on mt5? Just for the sake of it, not to lead all that crowd to the bright future, they may arrange a correction to 49-51, but no more than that, they will drop down by the expiration.
Hello! Any plans to continue cooperating with the signal service? (I'd like to watch for a while longer...)
You're an employee.
Why do you want to watch everyone, Sensei, aren't you a saboteur?
there is... but there is also the wish that they would hide the direction... leaving only the floating balance...
let me explain... it's easy to calculate where a trader is standing, which prevents this service from earning more.
also, the leverage will change ... possibly up to 50
man!!! ;-D
the shoulder question is nothing.
let's pretend it's 1k1. it's hilarious, right?
i got 1k2000.....
the bigger the shoulder, the better.
53+-
If they dropped to 46 today or tomorrow, I would start to buy without thinking.