FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1287
Have you read the primer?
go look, just for you)
Where's Sensei? I see he's already hit the 40% threshold...
I don't come in for a week or two and it's a mess, don't you follow him?
Here's a small emergency forecast for you
Here you can also buy
Got it right I don't know how, but I admit I was wrong. Is that a demo?
Gentlemen, support is coming soon. What are your thoughts?
//Isn't the eu going 0.8380?
Another failure?
Or is the news on Italy hilarious?