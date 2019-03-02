FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1287

New comment
 
_new-rena:

Have you read the primer?

go look, just for you)

Where's Sensei? I see he's already hit the 40% threshold...

I don't come in for a week or two and it's a mess, don't you follow him?

 

Here's a small emergency forecast for you

 

Here you can also buy

 
_new-rena:

Have you read the primer?

go look, just for you)

Got it I don't know how, but I admit I was wrong. Is that a demo?
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
Got it right I don't know how, but I admit I was wrong. Is that a demo?
Yeah, for now. I got the software out of the bin. I'm gonna torture it, see if I can't come up with something useful.
[Deleted]  
stranger:

Where's Sensei? I see he's already hit the 40% threshold...

I don't come in for a week or two and it's a mess, don't you follow him?

he must have screwed someone over again....
[Deleted]  

Gentlemen, support is coming soon. What are your thoughts?

//Isn't the eu going 0.8380?

 
_new-rena:

Gentlemen, support is coming soon. What are your thoughts?

//Isn't the eu going 0.8380?

1.0424 maybe.
 
_new-rena:

Gentlemen, support is on the way. What are your thoughts?

//Isn't the eu going 0.8380?

Another failure?
 
Alexey:
Another failure?
Kukl, the bastard - he's playing around again

Or is the news on Italy hilarious?
1...128012811282128312841285128612871288128912901291129212931294...2119
New comment