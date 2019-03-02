FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 916

Myth63:
he says there's an owl for every tf =)
Well you can, why not. it's just hard to keep track.
_new-rena:
azfaraon:
When the problems are solved))) such things can only be done by eye, not in the tester, and then you teach the Expert Advisor to think) After that, when the code is ready, you can go tinker with the tester.
 

What a mess...

EMA 3 at the opening, above the opening of the day - buying, below the opening - selling

from the pullbacks on the trend based on the daily move...

Konstantin told us about the simplest system three thousand years ago:

Monday, Friday - ignore...

 

Rena, the difference between the mashcams is the MACD oscillator, roughly speaking, the EA trades on the makdi, here is a picture from the last couple of days with the filter, all right: the signal is lagging the scary thing!..! I can't figure out how it can trade on the plus side? ....


yeah... The signal is a bummer. Ilya's is better looking.
 
_new-rena:
so that's your signal! that's what you were talking about this morning!!!

chepikds:

That's it then. the signal will go, the depo will show)))

i think they will most likely put it on the bullpen on the news))))) wait a little longer)))

 

25 minutes to caddy rides

anything with a caddy to control...

chepikds:

Rena, the difference between the mashcams is the MACD oscillator, roughly speaking, the EA trades on the makdi, here is a picture from the last couple of days with the filter, all right: the signal is lagging the scary thing!..! I can't figure out how it can trade on the plus side? ....


if it goes out of the channel, when it comes back in, do you think it can go in ???
