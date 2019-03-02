FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 916
he says there's an owl for every tf =)
Well, you can, why not? It's just hard to keep track.
Why bother? ))) It's an automaton
What a mess...
EMA 3 at the opening, above the opening of the day - buying, below the opening - selling
from the pullbacks on the trend based on the daily move...
Konstantin told us about the simplest system three thousand years ago:
Monday, Friday - ignore...
Rena, the difference between the mashcams is the MACD oscillator, roughly speaking, the EA trades on the makdi, here is a picture from the last couple of days with the filter, all right: the signal is lagging the scary thing!..! I can't figure out how it can trade on the plus side? ....
Yeah... That signal's a bummer. Ilya's is better looking.
so that's your signal! that's what you were talking about this morning!!!
That's it then. the signal will go, the depo will show)))
i think they will most likely put it on the bullpen on the news))))) wait a little longer)))
25 minutes to caddy rides
anything with a caddy to control...
