FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 612
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Are you sure? I'm not.
Ilya, what do you call the lines drawn on the chart, based on your price assumptions?
My levels are the levels of large sales and purchases. And yours?
Well done Speculator, he's probably already counting the profits on the pound
It's on to the next one.
And you're sure, his strategy contradicts yours, and you're used to blaspheming all strategies that are not like yours, I told you - you both work in profit and your systems contradict each other, which is already up to the experience.
Lesorub:
IDLER responded earlier than me...
Ilya, Idler gave you good advice which you did not heed.
Can your levels be programmed? I mean, is it a human factor or an indicator? I just want to automate and check on the history of currency ...to test
I think so, but I can't say for sure.
It goes from there.
stranger:
Ilya, Idler gave you good advice which you did not heed.
he wrote to you about the koloputs...
if you're intraday, you'd better cover the profit where you planned
he wrote to you about koloputs...
That's because he's very old and retarded)))
It's going to go further.
2 pips short
Nerveswavered closed ((