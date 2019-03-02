FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1056

New comment
 
wild_hedgehog:
On the contrary, mostly all positive reviews are from the same brokerage companies (post above) 90%, 5% from traders who have lost money and blame others and 5% that should be taken into account. For example, it is almost impossible to find bad reviews for roboforex except for the antiroboforex site.
They even created a website
 
Alexey:
They've even set up a website.
Yeah, negative feedback off the site is being scrubbed
 
wild_hedgehog:
Yeah, the negative reviews are being scrubbed off site.
Do you happen to have an Anti-Ducas site? :-D I'm already doubting whether I can trust them with my million :-D
 
lactone:
Idler, tell me what kind of miracle-diver you're using?)
I've got a diver on the weeks - it's a reason to think. here's the pound and it's gone. a regular mcd, i'm too lazy to reconfigure it, as you know.
 
iIDLERr:
The divergence in the weeks is a reason to think about it. there's the pound, it drew and went down. the usual mcd, i'm too lazy to reconfigure it, as you understand.
I dont even think about selling before 14,000.
 
Spekul:
It's fun to watch the rand go into space, before 14,000 you can't even think about sales
The historic low was 13.84 rand per $1.
 
Spekul:
it's funny watching the rents go into space, before 14,000 there's nothing to even think about selling
once passed, once shat. i really wanted to pose for a year. the swaps are so good. and there's nothing to do.
 
The global oppression of the rand is incomprehensible. they are Papuans, of course, but the rand is the gateway to all of black africa.
 
iIDLERr:
Actually, the global oppression of the rand is not understandable. they are Papuans, of course, but through the rand the whole of black africa is covered.
So as long as the quid is growing, it is unlikely it will strengthen globally, and it is all the more better for Papuans to have a very cheap currency.
 
mmmoguschiy:
Do you happen to have an Anti-Ducas website? :-D I already have doubts whether they can be trusted with your million :-D
i haven't heard about it, search for it))) Antiroboforex requires a filter as well, but it gives a good overview of how DTs spank us))
1...104910501051105210531054105510561057105810591060106110621063...2119
New comment