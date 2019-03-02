FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1397

New comment
 
mmmoguschiy:
I see you won't calm down, peasant?
You're seeing things all the time )))) Try drinking alcohol ))))
 
artikul:
So you and Tol can chirp )))) You can discuss the milk yield from women's breasts as well ))))
I don't understand the language of birds yet. ))))Nestradamus broached the subject of milking, so it's up to him. )))
 
tol64:

P.S. If some words are not clear, you can try to use a search engine. Not only google, as sometimes the same yandex can help to find what google does not find.

Nigma - everything can be found... of all search engines ))
 
tol64:
I don't understand the language of birds yet. ))))Nestradamus touched on the subject of nesting, so it's up to him. )))
he has touched the subject and cannot stop - he must have been underfed as a child - he keeps dreaming of a litre))
 
tol64:

Every post I've made has been with plenty of arguments both on the topic we've been discussing and in terms of exposing your inadequate perception of responses. There is nothing more to add.

If it's not clear, then re-read the whole thing from the beginning. But I don't think you can handle it, as you have a strongly developed quality of confirmation bias that prevents you from looking at things objectively very much. )))

P.S. If any words are unclear, you can try using a search engine. Not only google, as sometimes, the same yandex can help to find what google does not find.

Until you answer whether erythrocytes stick together from endogenous alcohol, you are nobody, and don't boast a lot of arguments about anything...
[Deleted]  
tuma88:

which post ?
thanks !

hello Renchik )
our secret knowledge explorer )

very correct post. (difficult to automate, but doable in the end). Strange said the same thing somewhere ("primer" in a branch search engine ...), but is it possible to find anything here at once?

)

Here's another interesting trick I found, but haven't tried it yet...

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/130

Экстраполяция цен методом Фурье
Экстраполяция цен методом Фурье
  • votes: 27
  • 2010.07.05
  • gpwr
  • www.mql5.com
Этот индикатор описывает цены рядом Фурье и экстраполирует их в будущее.
 
All right, birds, adios. I'm off to bed. Get on with the euro - report on the table at 4am tomorrow

Z.S. By pigeon mail
 
Nestradamus:
Until you answer whether erythrocytes stick together from endogenous alcohol, you are nobody, and don't boast a lot of arguments about anything...

You need to be logical yourself, as you often advise others here. Try to think for a while by rereading everything from the point at which you got "turned on". )))

If you can't solve this elementary problem, you're not me, you're nobody. ;)

 
artikul:
Strange is an options man )))) We feed from different fields ))))
 
mmmoguschiy:
All right, birds, adios. I'm off to bed. Get on with the euro - 4am tomorrow morning report on the table

Pigeon mail.
Come on, come on! From you too, we are waiting for the report, you can not pigeon mail.
1...139013911392139313941395139613971398139914001401140214031404...2119
New comment