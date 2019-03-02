FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 963
Futures, volumes, options... I have never been able to build a clear system on them, I guess that was not my fate!
and also...
noticed that often the right direction is towards the positive swap
not for nothing, Matroskin made a turkey with an arrow...
Not all at once. It comes gradually. ))
I've studied these topics a few times now, looking for patterns, but all in vain, not even a clue...
Myth, kept chirping something, giving hints, Strange, but nothing got to me...
Crowd psychology, lust for profit, maybe that's where the dog is buried)
that's where the dog is buried...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jl4maKpzA8s
I'm going to be a slacker =)
Don't get into idleness, for idleness leads to brain degradation.
P.S. From man to monkey.
It's showing and I don't know what it is...
I have to drink a bucket of it:
option zones according to yesterday's report:
