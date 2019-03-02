FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 963

chepikds:
Futures, volumes, options... I have never been able to build a clear system on them, I guess that was not my fate!
Not all at once. I'm getting there step by step. ))
 
Lesorub:

and also...

noticed that often the right direction is towards the positive swap

not for nothing, Matroskin made a turkey with an arrow...


Crowd psychology, lust for profit, maybe that's where the dog is buried)
 
tol64:
Not all at once. It comes gradually. ))

I've studied these topics a few times now, looking for patterns, but all in vain, not even a clue...

Myth, kept chirping something, giving hints, Strange, but nothing got to me...

 
chepikds:
Crowd psychology, lust for profit, maybe that's where the dog is buried)

that's where the dog is buried...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jl4maKpzA8s

 
Myth63:
I'm going to be a slacker =)

Don't get into idleness, for idleness leads to brain degradation.

P.S. From man to monkey.

 
What an old song, time flies!
 
chepikds:
Futures, volumes, options... I was never able to build a clear system on them, I guess it was not my destiny!

It's showing and I don't know what it is...

I have to drink a bucket of it:


 

option zones according to yesterday's report:


 
Lesorub:

and also...

noticed that often, the right direction is towards the positive swap

not for nothing, Matroskin made a turkey with an arrow...


not for nothing))) but it is unlikely to go lower without a pass at 1.28
