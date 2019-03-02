FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 154

stranger:
oooh, me, me)))
The new PAMM should be called "CAPITAL-2", i.e. "CAPITAL No. 2015". О!
 
_new-rena:
stranger:
and give the home address where the money's being disbursed

 
_new-rena:
stranger:
stranger:

Professor, I'll even show you the Euro for your labours)

Charman )))) And how do you define a sudden arrival of a big buyer or seller in the market? )))
 
artikul:
The Euro reached 1778, but I lost the pound, and instead of waiting and took it to 1.5050, because there was plenty of time there, I started to buy it on the fall and got the buy price at 1.5165.

 
stranger:

On my screenshot the level from which the dance begins is also shown in yellow )))) 18395 was there )))
 
artikul:
stranger:

Numerology shows places of accumulation of volumes )))) I made this hypothesis a year ago )))
