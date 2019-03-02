FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 154
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
oooh, me, me)))
The new PAMM should be called "CAPITAL-2", ie "CAPITAL № 2015". О!
Nah, pamm is a thing of the past, we need a signal called Depletion))))
People will go)
Nah, pamm is a thing of the past, you need a signal called Exhaustion))))
))) That's it !!!
and give the home address where the money's being disbursed
))) That's it !!!
Or whatever the name of HER was, like low .... can't remember. You could just call it "below the plinth" without showing off))))
Professor, I'll even show you the Euro for your labours)
Charman ))) And how do you define a sudden arrival of a big buyer or seller in the market? )))
Do I need it?)))
See how the pound is stuck at 5169? If it breaks through, it'll keep going up. If it doesn't, we'll pull back.)
The eu has 1838.
The Euro reached 1778, but I lost the pound, and instead of waiting and took it to 1.5050, because there was plenty of time there, I started to buy it on the fall and got the buy price at 1.5165.
Do I need it?)))
See how the pound is stuck at 5169? If it breaks through, it'll keep going up. If it doesn't, we'll pull back.)
The eu has 1838.
The Euro reached 1778, but I lost the pound, and instead of waiting and took it to 1.5050, because there was a lot of time there, I started to win it like a brake and got the buy price at 1.5165.
On my screenshot the level from which the dance begins is also drawn in yellow )))) 18395 was there ))))