FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 759
0.03cell 1.1271 09.02.15 I can't - now 21 quid of drawdown .
1.1260 -1250 where i plan to go ( only plans !!!)
thanks !
Is there a button for self-banning?
If not, please ban me for 1 week.
Thank you!
you got a sell there?
I do not have any plans to buy from 1.1260 -1250 ( only plans !)
thanks !
1250 I'm going to close the sell, I've already beaten it all ))))
I looked at one "ring", but the ring is made of 10 pairs, I call it a "disk", where the currency flows in a circle - I looked through the Yen - USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, EUR/DOL - that's the whole disk. For a proper analysis you need 3 disks. I just have a good view on the EUR as well. And today the pound has got 70 pips, but the euro/yen has stopped and that's it - I do not even bother to rehash it - maybe the target was the euro/yen (I do not watch that disc, but the euro/dollar should have one). If you analyze 1 pair - what will you see? - only unpredictable movements.
Hi there !
This is so sad. I don't even want to swear at Eurochka.
Thoughts on Eurochka like this
Thought history
Strong!
Mushrooms again
morning everyone...