FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 275

I named this indicator after my teacher - iKar )))) Unfortunately, it's not easy to see when zooming in at all )))

Files:
iKar.ex4  7 kb
 
artikul:

I named this indicator after my teacher - iKar )))) Unfortunately, it's not easy to see when zooming in at all )))

How does it work?)
 
wild_hedgehog:
and how does this miracle work?)
Download and use )))) Honour the mashka and the Teacher )))
 
wild_hedgehog:
and how does this miracle work?)
Like Icarus.
 
stranger:
Like Icarus.
)))
