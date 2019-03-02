FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 235
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
z gjxnb... ugh... I'm almost ready - any survivors ? :-)))
z gjxnb... ugh... I'm almost ready - any survivors ? :-)))
I've been tuning up the software on a franc today as well. When else will I be lucky enough to try it in overdrive mode))))))
Many are down, I've seen it myself... :-))
Pound
Yen. 17% in bai, 83% in sell.
Frank took off when the ratio was 13 to 87, so think about it)))
Pound
They're the only ones left to watch, the others have already played.
They're the only ones watching, the others have already played.
Well, you're not interested, but our long-term residents may need it.
But if no one needs it and everyone has already 'played' and there is no tomorrow, I may not post anything.
Well, you're not interested, but our long-term residents may need it.
But if no one needs it and everyone has already "played" and there is no tomorrow, I don't have to post anything.
Strange, very interesting. I personally came to the conclusion that if you add up all the calculated prices of active strikes (OI where available) for a quarter and divide by their number, that would be a forecast. Have you tried it?
Put and call need only be distinguished on the principle of price calculation.
But the long term))) (using as an example my old and fine-tuned program for franc, without signals from CME):
and adjustment for real (drained 4 times)))):
1363 operations in one day (not 24 hours) on seven major, worked till last minute like a horse... I have already got more than 100% a day from the point where the program was ready to work, i.e. from 830th deal or so.
Charging 10 quid for a month, then we'll see....
And who would have time for such a program, even if you place the signals? (the ruckus will come out).
Strange, very interesting. I personally have come to the conclusion that if you add up all the calculated prices by active strikes (OI where available) for a quarter and divide by their number, that would be a forecast. Have you tried it?
Put and call need only be distinguished on the principle of price calculation.
But the long term))) (using as an example my old and fine-tuned program for franc, without signals from CME):
and adjustment for real (drained 4 times)))):
1363 operations in one day (not 24 hours) on seven major, worked till last minute like a horse... I have already got more than 100% a day from the point where the program was ready to work, i.e. from 830th deal or so.
Charging 10 quid for a month, then we'll see....
And who would have time for such a program, even if you place the signals? (That would be hilarious).
Just look at the chart and tell where the price will go:
I may be wrong, but I think so: