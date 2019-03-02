FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 235

zoritch:
z gjxnb... ugh... I'm almost ready - any survivors ? :-)))
i'm a little worried... I'm gonna go have another 50 grams of vodka for the night...
i've been tuning the prog today on the franc as well. when else will i be lucky enough to try this kind of thing in burst mode)))))
 
Pound

Yen. 17% in bai, 83% in sell.

Frank took off when the ratio was 13 to 87, so think about it)))

 
stranger:

Pound

They're the only ones to watch, the others have already played.
Well, you're not interested, but our long-term residents may need it.

But if no one needs it and everyone has already 'played' and there is no tomorrow, I may not post anything.

Strange, very interesting. I personally came to the conclusion that if you add up all the calculated prices of active strikes (OI where available) for a quarter and divide by their number, that would be a forecast. Have you tried it?

Put and call need only be distinguished on the principle of price calculation.

But the long term))) (using as an example my old and fine-tuned program for franc, without signals from CME):

and adjustment for real (drained 4 times)))):

1363 operations in one day (not 24 hours) on seven major, worked till last minute like a horse... I have already got more than 100% a day from the point where the program was ready to work, i.e. from 830th deal or so.

Charging 10 quid for a month, then we'll see....

And who would have time for such a program, even if you place the signals? (the ruckus will come out).

 
Just look at the chart and tell where the price will go:

I may be wrong, but I think so:

