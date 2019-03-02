FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 599

New comment
 
Speculator_:
Pipsing is a very difficult trade. The easiest way to trade is your strategy, which is for beginners. In principle, it is recommended to start with it.
 
stranger:

Why aren't you pipsing, are you sick?))) Or recovered?))

And with the pound I only say what I see, if it shows down, I'll be the first to sell))))

Strenge for you an extra screenshot, looked it up


 
SEVER11:

Strange, there's an extra screen for you, I took a look at it.


Thank you, that's how it looks to me. Just like this:

 
Ishim:
Why are you changing your forecasts to please the troll ((((((((
Why don't you show us your morning one, we'll have another laugh))))
 
Ishim:
 
stranger:

Old why do we have crap like this on our website?

 
Speculator_:

Old why do we have crap like this on our website?

Ask Barabashkin)))
 
stranger:
Ask Barabashkin.)
Here, either the man is fulfilling an order, or he does not understand what he is writing.
 
Speculator_:
Either the person is fulfilling an order here or he doesn't understand what he is writing.

Why do you collect waste paper, read normal publications?)

http://inosmi.ru/sngbaltia/20150211/226192498.html

Экономика Украины рушится, но Запад это не волнует
Экономика Украины рушится, но Запад это не волнует
  • inosmi.ru
Ранее сообщалось, что украинская валюта потеряла 30% своей стоимости, но это не совсем точно. Реальность намного хуже: гривна потеряла примерно 50% своей стоимости в течение всего двух дней, потрясающее падение, которое поместило страну на волосок от дефолта. Валютные резервы Украины в настоящее время снизились до 6,42 миллиардов долларов (и...
 
Speculator_:
Either the man is doing the job or he doesn't know what he's writing.
or he subscribes to news that comes from sources he doesn't read
1...592593594595596597598599600601602603604605606...2119
New comment