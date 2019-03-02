FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1299
Although I must agree with you, sir, the idea of selling is not a good one. I will close the sale and open a buy.
how long will the ginger last?
Bought it! Got any more?
pound - 1.49 - 1.50 selling levels. (it's hard to trade without targets - I don't know how you do it - in general, it's not a bag to haul...)
Oooh, hello Sensei)))
Well, that's right, so counting. 49-50, and then we'll see.
He's catching these fleas.
And why is the teacher silent, maybe he does not want to talk to me?
You're running around again - flea-blowers!
You don't get it ! This is for two days!
He must be fed up with non-believers, so he gives hope, until the moment of constructive criticism