stranger:
Then snack on a cold one)))))))))))))))))))
I've never seen anything like this )))) The prog scanned deep for a month and no signal )))) So the euro is in free fall and the bottom is purely virtual ))))
 
And the scan goes to M1 )))
 
I agree, similar situation... It was the same with USDJPY recently

 
IRIP:

GBPUSD buy

at 1.5500 +- 20 pips

so will be more accurate - target 5390 - will be a signal, let's see)))


 
stranger:
Heck, they were talking about 1970 and here's a new one for 1999)))
1960
 
Myth63:
1960
Even if it's 1 to 1)
5330-5395 for now such targets, and a pullback into the breach of the week

 
5410-20 and pullback.
1.5283
