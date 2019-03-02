FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 5
Then snack on a cold one)))))))))))))))))))
I've never seen anything like that )))) The program scanned the depth for a month and there was no signal)))) So the EUR is in a free fall and the bottom is purely virtual ))))
I agree, similar situation... It was the same with USDJPY recently
GBPUSD buy
at 1.5500 +- 20 pips
so will be more accurate - target 5390 - will be a signal, let's see)))
5420
I don't think much lower without a pullback.
Heck, they were talking about 1970 and here's a new one for 1999)))
1960
5330-5395 for now such targets, and a pullback into the breach of the week
that's more accurate - target 5390 - there will be a signal, let's see)))