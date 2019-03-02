FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 860
as much as they give, that's fine...
And why those who use volumes don't hang out on the NINZI forum? It's not that you shouldn't do here, I mean that the NINZI platform is better and it has all the power of Maykrusoft, C-sharp.
Why sit on mt??????? when you put volumes as the basis? Just communication and just forums (on trading) is there.
1-Also assuming that the analysis is done in futures, and you trade on pairs, you do not need mt much either, just trivial trades based on analysis results from ninzi.
2 - And in general, why not trade the source, futures on currencies, metals, stocks, indices and so on, and switch to intermediaries, to pairs. Or do you strengthen the signal by selecting only those pairs when both futures "go" in different directions at the same time, + the greatest divergence (potential) between them?
why don't they?)
Roman, look at the euro pound, what are your thoughts on it for next week?
the website is actually a 10 minute delayed signal (i think i finally figured it out). it's not like yesterday's report, 10 minutes solves everything. but otherwise, it would go straight to the quote))))
Can you go into more detail on the text?