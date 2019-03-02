FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1326

New comment
 
_new-rena:

just the right balance sheet and Equity growth curves

this reminds me of something.
 
stranger:
Loki is like a poop in the road, everyone gets around but some are interested in digging in and trying....
You can't get out of the mud without the dirt.
 
 
Alexey:
You can't get to the princes without mud.
Shaman and I also used to go there in our youth, sitting in the dust on the road, but then I realised that there was no bullshit and left, and you can still find the Teacher there))))
 
When I give HIM a wink, it starts to grow and when I don't go in, you're not looking out for HIM))))))))))))))
 
stranger:
Shaman and I also used to go there in our youth, sitting in the dust on the road, but then I realized that there is no bullshit and left, and you can still find the Teacher there))))
Maybe the reason is that you were poking around instead of building
 
Alexey:
Maybe the reason is that you've been poking around instead of building.
As for building, I have built 16 houses from 10 to 27 storeys and Teacher HE is a lazybones in life))))
 
stranger:
As for building so I have built 16 houses from 10 to 27 storeys, and the teacher HE is a lazybones in life)))).
He's a teacher! He's got a different job, to spend time in deep reflection and to teach dummies from time to time.
 
Alexey:
He's a teacher! He's got another job, to spend time in deep reflection and teach the morons from time to time.

In the deepest hole... HIS job))) It's only to teach when he's had a smoke or some mushrooms... ))))

(As for Audi, he's got 3 pips over his hump and wants to try again, not to roll it back a dozen or so pips and then keep going up))))

 
stranger:

In the deepest hole... HIS job))) It's only to teach when he's had a smoke or some mushrooms... ))))

Audi today's high is 3 kips over, and he wants to try it again, not to roll back a figure and a half for decency and then continue up))))

let him try.
1...131913201321132213231324132513261327132813291330133113321333...2119
New comment