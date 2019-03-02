FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1007

[Deleted]  
chepikds:

If it gets there....

You should read what the states have been up to with regard to ticking rates. I won't write it here.

i think it's going to hit parity in time.... Europe is there) Chif just didn't wait, spit on everything and torpedoed it in a day.

 
_new-rena:


+60% (24 hours haven't passed yet)

Any questions left?

))))

Stop ballooning!!!

+50% in three days. Everything is going according to plan (10% a day) Even ahead of schedule. ))
[Deleted]  
mmmoguschiy:
Enough balls to measure!!!

+50% in three days. All goes according to plan (10% a day) Even ahead of schedule. ))

I'm just saying that someone who is a forerunner has no sense of proportion and the further one goes, the better one should get)))

I put it on a 5-digit with a progressive reinvestment scale, and it seems to be running more accurately so far (uver, unis, like clockwork))).

 
_new-rena:
I am just saying that someone who trades forex has no sense of proportion and the further one goes, the better one should get)))
I do not know who you are shouting at, you can go ten days in a row for 10%, and like Speculator you can go 200 a day, but everyone knows "what was the end of the guy" ))))).
[Deleted]  
stranger:
You can do ten days in a row at 10%, and like Speculator at 200 a day, but everyone knows "what was the end of the guy" )))))
and the young one will not know)))))))) too I think, I will not put in the monitoring, because if something goes wrong, even though the leverage was reduced to 100)))) not everyone will be able to copy orders properly)
 
chepikds:

Turned to sales...

The proofreader intervened)
 
_new-rena:
2015.03.10 17:00:13sell0.02eurusd1.07580.00000.00001.05840.000.000.0034.80
2015.03.10 18:04:34sell0.02eurusd1.07070.00000.00001.05840.000.000.0024.60
2015.03.11 01:00:05buy0.02eurusd1.06870.00000.00001.05830.000.000.00-20.80
2015.03.11 01:00:07buy0.02eurusd1.06880.00000.00001.05830.000.000.00-21.00
2015.03.11 03:00:19sell0.02eurusd1.07010.00000.00001.05840.000.000.0023.40
2015.03.11 03:00:21sell0.02eurusd1.07000.00000.00001.05840.000.000.0023.20
2015.03.11 08:00:02buy0.02eurusd1.06890.00000.00001.05830.000.000.00-21.20
2015.03.11 08:00:04buy0.02eurusd1.06900.00000.00001.05830.000.000.00-21.40
2015.03.11 10:00:03sell0.02eurusd1.06810.00000.00001.05840.000.000.0019.40
2015.03.11 10:00:08sell0.02eurusd1.06830.00000.00001.05840.000.000.0019.80

Any questions left?

))))

Monitoring come on.
[Deleted]  
Bicus:
Monitoring come on.

I just changed my mind...

wait a bit, we need to compare with the 5 digits (the difference in signal accuracy is revealed)... what's your hurry?

 

Who knows linux ubuntu ?

I can't get a network connected!

Via a Huawei E3272 device like this

 
21april:
(The proofreader intervenes)

I need a good dong on this eureka, prostitute!

Standing all the way up in sales, more poured in...

