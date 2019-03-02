FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 366
Before the emergence of the Internet, there was the concept of paper trading (that is, demo), in the sense of a draft. One thing supplements the other. Maybe I'm wrong and do not understand something?
It wasn't a demo in 1919... that's what they were doing on their knees and counting.
You better look - what year did they write about waves and other nonsense?
(The reverse of the previous post is abolished, I am observing for now... let's flit for a while).
A draft, for running out strategies, learning newbies and scamming clients. That's right!
I had it all the way back at the beginning of the last century.
OK...
Well, that's about it!
I'll tell you my previous strategy.
Let's assume that someone bought and someone sold, and then someone else sold. let them each make a transaction with a volume that can move the price by one point. As the result, we got 2 points up and one point down. At the same time, the volume that has been accumulated during this period
buy - 1
sales - 1+2=3, because the 2nd price movement of the seller has already taken a loss from 2 operations.
Volume for longer periods is calculated using the following formulas (we take an arithmetic progression):
find the volumes of buys and sales relative to the highs and lows for the period
derive a formula that will give a price prediction based on the volumes of buying and selling (solution - the root of a square equation)
trade.
Good luck to all!
Bye!
Yes in terms of automatic trading YES. But visual! Demo it helps a lot in making decisions on the real one.
Maybe it helps, but maybe it confuses them even more. It is not for nothing that successful demo traders, beginners on the real, get lost when their forecasts suddenly become erroneous.
This is a question that needs to be looked at in more depth. Why did a person come to forex? What do they want to gain? Hence the frustrations.
This is a question that needs to be looked at in more depth. Why did a person come to forex? What do they want to gain? Hence the frustrations.
Every trader expects to make maximum profit when trading on the demo account, but not always when trading on the real account.
Happy Tuesday to all...
Strange, isn't it time to get off the pound?
4975 on the horizon!
news today, through lower debt to profit...