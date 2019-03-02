FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 160
Yes, it is obvious that the quid is being bought back as it goes down, that is why there is no rise in the pound
Afternoon.
A lot of news on the pound is coming out in an hour, could that also be the reason for this move?
I'm glad to hear it )))) In that case, since you have realized it, take it on faith - these indicators will not help you in the correction ))))
Yes, actually...the question was how to read the paco chart correctly )) are you expecting the eur at 16475 today or is it during the week? as in my analysis I do not see during the day that there would be such a drop. that's all.
weekly options
It is not my rule to doubt the words of the Master, who said that the Euro passes 1000 points in a day )))) But still, aren't you looking deep for one day, mademoiselle? )))
It is not my rule to doubt the words of the Master, who said that the Euro passes 1000 points in a day )))) But still, aren't you looking deep for one day, mademoiselle? )))
I understand in general, thank you.
Yeah, maybe that's why I covered all the orders on it, because you don't know which way it's going to go