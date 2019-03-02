FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 160

Yes we can see that the quid is being bought back as it goes down, that is why there is no rise in the pound
 
Spekul:
Yes, it is obvious that the quid is being bought back as it goes down, that is why there is no rise in the pound

Afternoon.

A lot of news on the pound is coming out in an hour, could that also be the reason for this move?

 
artikul:
I'm glad to hear it )))) In that case, since you have realized it, take it on faith - these indicators will not help you in the correction ))))
In fact ... the question was how to read the paco chart correctly )) do you expect the eurik today at 16475 or is it during the week? because in my analysis I do not see during the day would be such a fall. that's all. and the indicators, I know that this range will not see . so I will look into it. I can only see the current limits on them, but they are generally workable.
 
Evgen-ya1:
Yes, actually...the question was how to read the paco chart correctly )) are you expecting the eur at 16475 today or is it during the week? as in my analysis I do not see during the day that there would be such a drop. that's all.
It is not in my rules to doubt the words of the Teacher who said that the eur goes through 1000 pips in a day )))) But still, aren't you looking deep for one day, mademoiselle? )))
 
pako:

weekly options

This is the Mytha weekly corridor.
 
artikul:
It is not my rule to doubt the words of the Master, who said that the Euro passes 1000 points in a day )))) But still, aren't you looking deep for one day, mademoiselle? )))
Yes, doubting HIS words is a sin...
 
artikul:
It is not my rule to doubt the words of the Master, who said that the Euro passes 1000 points in a day )))) But still, aren't you looking deep for one day, mademoiselle? )))
I understand in general, thank you.
 
wild_hedgehog:

Afternoon.

Lots of news on the pound coming out in an hour, could that also be the reason for this move?

Yes, that may be the reason, that is why I closed all the orders on it, as we do not know in which direction it will shoot
 
Evgen-ya1:
I understand in general, thank you.
Thank you )))
 
Spekul:
Yeah, maybe that's why I covered all the orders on it, because you don't know which way it's going to go
What don't you know? Very much so.
