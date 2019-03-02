FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 605

New comment
 
Myth63:
to 1240 would be good to go...

and there she will be...


 
Bicus:

I'll catch some fleas.

Speculator, on the other hand, has a deliberate flea-catching, while the others are more likely to do so because they can't see which way the set is going even in the short term (a couple of weeks to a month). Am I right?
 
Lesorub:

and there she will be...


We need to be more active, like the Teacher in his youth, tambourine and go)))
 
stranger:
Pound recruitment will continue today.
of the scam bidders...
 
Myth63:
1240 would be a good time to go...
if I was a sultan, I'd go, so would audi.
 
Lesorub:
of the scam artists...
 

Added buy to GBP/USD

 
senat999:
if i was a sultan, i'd go, so would audi.
audi and kiwi are corpses, downley for sale.
 
Speculator_:

Added a buy to GBP/USD

Don't get too pissed off, the high for today is 5310)

That's exactly your range.

 
stranger:

Don't get too pissed off, high for today 5310)

That's exactly your kind of range.

Really 5310 that's my guess.
1...598599600601602603604605606607608609610611612...2119
New comment