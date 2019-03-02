FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1131

Blessings to sell )))
 

Watching the market, meditating :-), it's been dead all day today.

Tics coming once a minute...


 
Ishim:
i know, but will the euro 1.12 never happen? (a couple of buys left there)

Look, here's the one I drew

http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/68823-optsionnie-urovni-avtorskie-ili-nestandartnie-metodi?p=12265272&viewfull=1#post12265272

It costs a lot of money to let the price go below these levels, adnaka)))) You may jump behind them and back, tomorrow these levels will be approximately at the same place, +- 20-30pp, that's where you buy. That's my point, not wherever and whenever, but only in such places set. So this week or next week I will take the pound, the bylimits are standing. But to buy anywhere and wait for it to be oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo))))

Опционные уровни (авторские или нестандартные методы)
По евро ситуация вообще супер, лоу по всем контрактам, кроме декабрьского, расположен на 1.0550-1.0570, можно спокойно идти как минимум к паритету.
 
stranger:
Tell me about discs better)))))
now a new concept (here's the drawdown is bothering me), in short the market is trending - trade the trend in one direction - everything! (the mechanism of leading through the square and there are 3 disks in it - well, maybe 1 will be in the beginning - that is, when the price leaves the square up or down it does not matter - it will grow, and the trends will give me the old system of forecasts - on the only working TF)
 
artikul:
Wise ))))
What irony to the Teacher!!!)
 
Ishim:
I would also have drawings of flying tar... , ugh, disks)
Ishim:
outside the screen or what?
 
_new-rena:
gut! you close the buy, and then how do you get the sell off the bottom? i.e. after how many years?
i'll close the sell at the bottom, (i'll tell you a secret, one pullback will be above 1.12)
 
_new-rena:
out of the screen?
A through square - in common parlance this is 2 lines one above the price and one below. (everything inside is secret)
Ishim:
so i'll close the sell at the bottom,(i'll tell you a secret, one bounce will be above 1.12)
thanks.
