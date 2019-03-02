FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1131
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Watching the market, meditating :-), it's been dead all day today.
Tics coming once a minute...
i know, but will the euro 1.12 never happen? (a couple of buys left there)
Look, here's the one I drew
http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/68823-optsionnie-urovni-avtorskie-ili-nestandartnie-metodi?p=12265272&viewfull=1#post12265272
It costs a lot of money to let the price go below these levels, adnaka)))) You may jump behind them and back, tomorrow these levels will be approximately at the same place, +- 20-30pp, that's where you buy. That's my point, not wherever and whenever, but only in such places set. So this week or next week I will take the pound, the bylimits are standing. But to buy anywhere and wait for it to be oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo))))
Tell me about discs better)))))
Wise ))))
now a new concept (here the drawdown prevents me), in short the market is trending - we trade the trend in one direction - everything! (the mechanism of leading through the square and there are 3 disks in it - well, maybe 1 will be in the beginning - that is, when the price leaves the square up or down it does not matter - it will grow, and the trends will give me the old system of forecasts - in the only one working TF)
now a new concept (here the drawdown prevents me), in short the market is trending - we trade the trend in one direction - everything! (the mechanism of leading through the square and there are 3 disks in it - well, maybe 1 will be in the beginning - that is, when the price leaves the square up or down it does not matter - it will grow, and the trends will give me the old system of forecasts - on the only one working TF)
gut! you close the buy, and then how do you get the sell off the bottom? i.e. after how many years?
out of the screen?
so i'll close the sell at the bottom,(i'll tell you a secret, one bounce will be above 1.12)