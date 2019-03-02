FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1048

chepikds:

Today's the day to shake!


No, today it's just Strange's modem connection going haywire...

but it's gonna be stronger here:

and a harrier for today:


 
I've been drinking here all week... I've been looking at it drunkenly... as expected, it's all down. however, the rand is out - waiting for another run. i recommend all the Strangers to reconsider their attitude to options. there's nothing there.
Ilya, learn to trade the current situation, for God's sake. I haven't seen a drawdown of more than 1-2% for a long time, even though I have a pledge of 5% of depo.... A forecast is like stroking NZD with the palm of your hand...
 
_new-rena:
Ilya, learn how to trade the current situation, for God's sake. I haven't seen a drawdown of more than 1-2% in a long time, even though I have a pledge of 5% of depo.... Forecasting is like stroking NZD with the palm of your hand...

What's not to like about the current situation: loonie sold 5 orders in a trade, yen sold 5 orders in a trade, pound bought and eura sold (all trades are posted here)

What's wrong?

 
chepikds:

It's going to shake today!


Which way is it going to shake, up or down?
 
Pound stayed
 
Time + load = Fear
 
Alexey:
The pound is left
mysteriously written...
 
Lesorub:
it's mysteriously written...
What's cryptic! All sold and the pound bought, found a bald one
21april:
Time + exertion = Fear
There is no time and no load at all.
