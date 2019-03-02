FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1048
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Today's the day to shake!
No, today it's just Strange's modem connection going haywire...
but it's gonna be stronger here:
and a harrier for today:
No, today it's just Strange's modem connection going haywire...
and it's gonna be stronger here:
and a harrier for today:
Ilya, learn how to trade the current situation, for God's sake. I haven't seen a drawdown of more than 1-2% in a long time, even though I have a pledge of 5% of depo.... Forecasting is like stroking NZD with the palm of your hand...
What's not to like about the current situation: loonie sold 5 orders in a trade, yen sold 5 orders in a trade, pound bought and eura sold (all trades are posted here)
What's wrong?
It's going to shake today!
What's not to like about the current situation: moon sold 5 orders in a trade, yen sold 5 orders in a trade, pound bought and eura sold (all trades are posted here)
What's wrong?
What's not to like about the current situation: moon sold 5 orders in a trade, yen sold 5 orders in a trade, pound bought and eura sold (all trades are posted here)
What's wrong?
The pound is left
it's mysteriously written...
Time + exertion = Fear